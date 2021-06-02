Tuscaloosa Mayor Maddox appoints new city attorney

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Walt Maddox has appointed Scott Holmes to replace Glenda Webb as city attorney for the City of Tuscaloosa, effective this Saturday. Webb left to take a city administrator job with the city of Northport.
Mayor Maddox says Holmes joined their team as an Associate City Attorney in 2014 and played a significant role in the City’s administration. This includes legal advisor and operations section chief for Incident Command during the city’s COVID-19 response.
He also designed regulations for short-term rentals, pier electrical permits, Elevate Tuscaloosa, Project Unity and the Crime Response Team. “I am honored and excited that Scott is leading our Office of the City Attorney, and I believe he has what it takes to make us the most innovative and effectively managed city in the United States,” said Mayor Walt Maddox.
Holmes is also very involved in the community sitting as board president of Focus on Senior Citizens, and board member for the Tuscaloosa County Alternative Sentencing Program. Holmes was also elected President of the Tuscaloosa County Bar Association in 2017 and served as an Alabama State Bar Commissioner for the 6th Judicial Circuit for the past three years.
Holmes attended Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham, Ala. earning his juris doctorate in 2005. Upon graduating law school Scott worked for the Birmingham Legal Aid Society where he represented juveniles in both delinquent and dependent cases.
Holmes is married to Dr. Lauren Holmes, who is the Assessment Librarian for University Libraries at the University of Alabama. They have two children and are active members of Christ Episcopal Church.
