Traffic construction planned for Chelsea, prepare for detours

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - A traffic alert for you if you travel through the city of Chelsea. The county is working on a major road construction project throughout the summer.
City leaders say the project is to address some of the traffic congestion and safety concerns around city hall right around the Highway 39 and Highway 47 interchange.
“The area has always been awkward and with the growth of Chelsea, this is one of the fixes,” said Scott Weygand, Chelsea City Council.
What you can expect long-term is a project that is set to realign the intersection of Highway 39 and 47 in front of city hall. The intersection and red light will shift up towards the middle school nearby.
A new cut through road for Highway 47 will be created and crews will level Highway 39 approaching the train tracks.
“The end game is to improve traffic and safety flow because the road will be level to the train tracks and so people can cross easier and help traffic flow much better,” said Weygand.
Crews are working to clear trees in the area now in preparation for construction work. The city says once work ramps up, get ready for detours.
“The county has a plan to detour traffic and create alternate traffic because they will have to close the train tracks,” said Weygand.
We reached out to the county to find out how much longer they will need to clear the area before you’ll have to deal with detours. We haven’t heard back from them yet.
City leaders say the overall timeline is expected to wrap up hopefully in enough time to not impact school traffic in the area.
