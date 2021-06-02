Study about Mixing COVID-19 Vaccines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vaccinations have slowed in the United States but a study is kicking off to see what happens if the various COVID vaccines are mixed. Especially if they’re used as booster shots.
The National Institute of Health is conducting the study. They are using 150 people in a variety of age groups. They are fully vaccinated but the study hopes to answer questions for the future on whether COVID vaccines can be mixed and still be useful to fight the infectious disease.
In Alabama just over 30% are fully vaccinated. There are others who had COVID and now have a degree of immunity. The NIH study wants to determine if the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines could be mixed as booster shots. Right now there are a lot of health leaders saying they don’t know.
“One just for convenience if it’s time to get a booster at some point it would be nice to not be restricted as the one you got before.” Dr. Mark Wilson, JCDH Health Officer said.
There is also hope that this study may help add an additional weapon against variant viruses in the future, if booster shots are recommended to vaccinated people at some point in the future.
“I do expect there could be a change in the recommendation of the products or the mix series I think that could happen,” Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH Deputy State Health Officer said.
Canada has already authorized the use of mixing Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for the second doses. Dr. Wilson says the study needs to show there would be no harmful side effects but the study could also determine positive results of mixing vaccines.
“It would be really great if we found it boosted the immune response beyond what it would be matching the same vaccines. There would be lot of questions that could be answered by this that would be very helpful,” Wilson said.
Test results could be later this summer. Booster shots are likely to be needed in year or so.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.