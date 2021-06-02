Stop the Summer Slide: Hoover Library kicks off summer reading program with a bang

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the last year, the children’s department at Hoover Public Library has been strangely quiet. The pandemic forced high touch play areas to be off limits, and many families picked up books curbside.
But today, life returned.
“We are really excited to have everyone back for summer reading, we started signing up June 1st and we already have a tons of people in the library and it’s very exciting to see the kids back having fun and getting books, and preventing that summer slide,” says Jeremy Davis, he is the Children’s Coordinator Hoover Public Library.
The children’s department is now full of the tiny voices of children playing with blocks and picking out books. This year the library is bringing back some of the summer reading aspects that were cancelled due to covid-19 like prizes for reading books, and events like story time and performers.
“We provide the opportunity for kids to get books, be incentivized to read, to understand how important reading is and drive that home with our programming and our conversations with kids and helping them pick the right books for them. A lot of times kids find something they are interested in that pushes the reading more than anything else. So we have that personal interaction that drives the reading home,” says Davis.
This year all of the programming will be outside, either at Veteran’s Park in Hoover or in the play area outside the children’s department. The library installed new sunshades and will give away water and popsicles at events to help beat the heat.
You can find a list of all the programs on the Hoover Library’s Website.
