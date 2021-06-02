Samford baseball leaves for NCAA Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Samford baseball team left Wednesday afternoon for the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Starkville, Mississippi.
The Samford baseball team will play at No. 7 national seed Mississippi State in the first round Friday at 2 p.m. (CT).
“Obviously, we’re excited just to have the opportunity,” Samford head coach Casey Dunn said. “Regardless of where you get to go, just to have the chance to play in a regional atmosphere, to see 35 guys get fired up about getting a chance at the postseason, that just makes all of this year worth while.”
Samford (35-22) advanced to the NCAA Tournament with a thrilling, 8-6 walk-off win over Western Carolina in the championship game of the Southern Conference Tournament Sunday. The Bulldogs took on Mississippi State (40-15) in a midweek game earlier this season, but Dunn said this will be a different experience playing there in a regional atmosphere.
