Periods of rain Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We made it to Wednesday, and we have some rain out there this morning.
Birmingham is one of the warmer spots this morning. Our morning temps were in the 60s to 70s under overcast skies.
AccuTrack radar is finally showing some rain after a bit of a dry spell over the last week or more.
The rain we were watching off to our west yesterday has finally arrived on our doorsteps.
The next 24 hours shows periods of rain throughout the day, so look for on again off again showers and cloudy skies.
Thursday morning brings temps in the 60s to low 70s. Thursday also brings more rainfall, with more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.
Our forecast models show a soupy atmosphere for us, but the rain will likely taper off a bit for Friday and Saturday.
Rain chances climb back to 30-to-40 percent by Sunday through Tuesday of next week.
I hope you have a great day and don’t forget your umbrella!
