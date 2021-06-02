PARA summer camps for kids open in the Tuscaloosa area

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Fifty-six children are enjoying a Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority (PARA) summer day camp at the Bibby Miller Center.
The number 56 is just below 60, which is the maximum number allowed in camps this year.
Summer camps are near capacity at the five locations where PARA is hosting camps, almost one year after coronavirus forced it to start them later in the year than usual.
Temperature taking equipment and hand sanitizing stations are used on an optional basis.
Kids can now participate in many more indoor and outdoor activities.
There is less social distancing happening and fewer mask wearing restrictions in place.
Kids attend camps in pods, which means they are around the same group of people during camp.
Wearing masks is no longer mandatory for campers.
“When they were in the smaller groups, the kids don’t have to wear them. And our counselors are masking up, some of them. We’re following the rules. If you have been fully vaccinated, a mask is not required. But we do encourage everyone to get fully vaccinated as the rules apply,” according to Becky Booker, a PARA spokesperson.
PARA still has some availability for these camps which run through the month of August.
You can find out more information about those camps at TCPARA.org.
