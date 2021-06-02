Mobile medical unit to bring vaccines to rural areas in Calhoun Co.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County received $600,000 in COVID relief funds from Governor Kay Ivey. The EMA Director Myles Chamblee says they plan to use the money to bring vaccines to people.
Access to vaccines is still a challenge for rural areas. The EMA plans to use the grant to purchase mobile medical units to assist in smaller communities.
Chamblee says they requested these units earlier this year to help reach more people and slow the spread of COVID-19.
“How can we take that vaccine to the people outside of these larger areas and get it out into the rural communities or the underserved communities?,” said Chamblee. “What we’ve done and come up with for this grant is putting together a whole medical unit that can go out and do that.”
Chamblee explained the idea behind it is to go anywhere in the county at anytime and be a fully self-contained unit that wouldn’t need anything other than a parking lot to service residents.
“It’s basically looks like a regular trailer from the outside and on the inside of it, it’s set up like a doctors office,” said Chamblee. “The one in particular we’ve looked at is set up for one or two offices on the inside. You can do two vaccines or tests at a time. So we also have a light tower on this that can be used for generator power or lights if we do this in the evening time.”
They’re first priority is offering vaccinations and testing. But Chamblee is already making plans for what’s next for the units.
“We can also use them for flu vaccines,” said Chamblee. “So come flu season this year, these can be used to go anywhere in the county to provide flu shots.”
Chamblee says they don’t have a timeframe yet on when they’d receive the units. But they expect to know more in the next few months. He says their next goal is securing medical personnel to work on the units. If you’re interested in volunteering, visit here.
