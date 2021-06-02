Mazda Toyota Manufacturing unveils first vehicle in production line up

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Toyota Corolla Cross is coming to Huntsville.
In a Wednesday announcement, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing unveiled the Corolla Cross as the first in its production lineup. The first Mazda vehicle for MTM has yet to be announced.
“We are excited to manufacture the all-new Corolla Cross and I’m proud of our team members’ tremendous work in preparation for the start of production,” said Mark Brazeal, Vice President of Administration. “We are continuing to hire new team members and I look forward to completing our MTM family so we can build high-quality vehicles for our customers, just like we built this plant from the ground up.”
MTM plans to hire over 2,000 more employees reaching a full operational workforce of 4,000 in 2022. The plant can produce up to 300,000 vehicles in a production year.
“North Alabama welcomed us with open arms and I hope the community is just as excited as we are about our first vehicle, the Corolla Cross,” said Janette Hostettler, Vice President of Production. “This will truly be a product of Alabama, assembled right here and sold all over the country.”
