Man wanted in Tuscaloosa County on human trafficking charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force are searching for a man with three outstanding first-degree human trafficking charges.
Investigators said the warrants against Demetrice Undreal McKinney, 45, are related to cases involving teenage girls.
Task Force agents were made aware of the criminal activity in December and obtained warrants to arrest McKinney in January. He was last known to live on 26th Street in the Rosedale area.
If you know where McKinney is, please contact TPD at 205-349-2121 or call CrimeStoppers at 205-752-STOP(7867).
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.