Man shot and killed at Homewood hotel, woman in custody

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is in custody following a deadly shooting at a Homewood hotel Wednesday morning.
Police responded to a call of a person down at the La Quinta Inn on State Farm Parkway around 5:07 a.m.
Officers found a 47-year-old man inside a room suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
A woman was taken into custody. She is being questioned at HPD headquarters. A preliminary investigation suggest that the homicide is domestic in nature.
