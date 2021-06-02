Man shot and killed at Homewood hotel, woman in custody

Police responded to a call of a person down at the La Quinta Inn on Statefarm Parkway around 5:07 a.m. (Source: Storyblocks)
By WBRC Staff | June 2, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT - Updated June 2 at 7:54 AM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is in custody following a deadly shooting at a Homewood hotel Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a call of a person down at the La Quinta Inn on State Farm Parkway around 5:07 a.m.

Officers found a 47-year-old man inside a room suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A woman was taken into custody. She is being questioned at HPD headquarters. A preliminary investigation suggest that the homicide is domestic in nature.

