Homicide investigation underway in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A homicide investigation is underway in the Ensley neighborhood of Birmingham following a shooting Tuesday evening.
Birmingham Police were called to the 2000 block of Avenue P around 7 p.m.
Police say they found a 17-year-old male victim in a grassy area.
Several people were on scene trying to help the victim, who died at the scene, according to police.
Authorities believe there was possibly an ongoing dispute and altercation before the shooting.
One person was taken in for questioning.
Police say the area was well populated at the time, and are asking for public to come forward with information.
