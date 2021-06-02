Eufaula police searching for missing woman

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Eufaula Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding Shirrell Moeller Phoenix.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has also issued a missing person alert.
Police say Phoenix, 70, may have a condition that could impair her judgement.
She was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Towne Center Road. She was wearing a yellow T-shirt and shorts with a small black dog.
Anyone who sees her should contact the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or call 911.
Phoenix is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 119 pounds with blonde or strawberry hair and hazel eyes.
