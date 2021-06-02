East Alabama man arrested after domestic dispute; deputies treated for minor injuries

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An east Alabama man faces several charges after a domestic violence incident left some deputies with minor injuries.
David Kyler Gray, 27, of Collinsville is charged with two counts of Second-Degree Assault, Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Third-Degree Domestic Violence and has warrants from Gadsden Police.
Deputies were called to 14714 Tabor Road Monday about a domestic dispute.
The first deputy on scene could hear an ongoing domestic dispute inside the home.
According to authorities, Gray would not comply with deputies commands and a taster was used with no effect.
Other officer and deputies arrived on scene from Cherokee County and Gray was arrested.
One deputy was taken to Gadsden Regional Hospital for minor injuries and treated and released. Other deputies were treated on scene by fire department personnel. but not taken to any hospitals.
Gray is in the Etowah County Detention Center pending felony warrants.
