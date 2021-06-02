COVID-19 protocols still in place at some local funeral homes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Funerals have looked a lot different over the past year and half, but what about in the coming months?
It’s never easy losing a loved one, but during the pandemic it’s been tough for families not being able to gather like they normally would.
The protocol at Bushelon funeral home in Birmingham is still the same. They are still asking for a limited number of people at funerals. They don’t have furniture in their viewing rooms because they don’t want to promote large crowds yet, and the funeral home is still asking everyone to wear a face mask inside.
Kate Bushelon, with the funeral home, tells us they still haven’t had many church services, but that could change in the coming months now that COVID-19 cases are dropping and more people are getting vaccinated.
“I wouldn’t expect it immediately this summer, but probably the fall we may see more normalcy, but right now we’re still doing mostly graveside and chapel services,” Bushelon said.
Bushelon says over the past year, the funeral industry has embraced families like never before. They are also asking families to seek grief counselors to help them in their time of need.
