BPD Officer: ‘They’re mad there’s no longer a ‘good ol boys’ club,’ officers defend Chief Smith after ‘no confidence’ vote

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Birmingham police officers defended the leadership of their boss, Police Chief Patrick Smith.
WBRC spoke to two active BPD officers who said they were blindsided by the announcement from the Fraternal Order of Police and called for transparency.
The Executive Board of the Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police announced they voted in favor of a no-confidence vote against Police Chief Patrick Smith, according to the lodge’s attorney.
The FOP referenced several reasons for their disapproval of current BPD leadership.
“They referenced the promotional process,” Cpl. Jillian Perryman explained. “So, out of the first time in my career here, I actually feel like I have a fair chance”.
Cpl. Jillian Perryman has been with BPD for six years.
“I feel like prior to now in other things that I’ve applied for, whether it be a lateral move or not, I actually haven’t been considered for it either due to race or gender,” Perryman added.
Perryman said since the department had been under Chief Smith’s direction, the playing field had evened out.
“They [those who voted against Smith] are mad there’s no longer a good old boys club,” Perryman said.
Officer Cory Gautier had been on the force for more than 13 years. He said opportunities to advance were plentiful.
“People who have been in place for a longer time [are now] getting to do things that they probably should’ve done earlier in their career,” Ofc. Corey Gautier said.
Both Perryman and Gautier are members of the FOP.
" I didn’t know about it,” Gautier said.
“I don’t even know who was part of the vote,” Perryman remarked.
The FOP’s letter condemned Chief Smith and referenced several factors including crime and wrongful terminations.
In a statement, Chief Smith dismissed those allegations and said crime had dropped in Birmingham; Smith wrote each category of crime was down in 2020 except homicides.
These officers said those issues were long-standing before Smith and they are confident in his ability.
“He’s started making preparations on getting us caught up as a police department. He’s brought in a new report writing style that makes you dig deeper in your investigations,” Gautier explained.
“I think they’ve definitely brought a much-needed change,” Perryman said.
WBRC spoke to several officers that said they didn’t want to speculate on why the FOP chose to make the announcement and the timing, but more than one said they believe politics played a role as it was election season.
