Boy drowns in grandparents’ Elmore County pool

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It is probably the worst thing any parent can go through, the death of a child. It happened over the weekend in the Emerald Mountain subdivision in Elmore County.
Sheriff Bill Franklin said his deputies got on the scene in the 600 block of Grove Park Loop within minutes after the initial 911 call Saturday afternoon.
Even veteran investigators shake their heads and wince at what the family is going through right now.
“And I know these people this has happened to,” Franklin explained. “This is not the only couple, but you know they beat themselves up tremendously over something like this. It’s just horrific.”
A little boy and his parents were visiting grandparents when he somehow wandered off and fell in the swimming pool. He never recovered.
“The child undoubtedly was left unaccompanied just for about a minute. The child undoubtedly fell in the pool. It’s my understanding they saw the Crocs [shoes] there. One of the parents came out and immediately saw what was going on, fished the child out of the water, started chest compressions,” said Franklin.
The child, identified as Daelan Moore, was taken by medical helicopter to Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery and then later to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
Moore, who would have turned two in August, died Tuesday night after spending three days on a ventilator.
The family had just gotten to Montgomery from their home in Mobile.
Child drownings are rare in Elmore County, but they do happen considering the amount of water that’s in the county, such as rivers and lakes.
It is by far the worst call any first responder can answer to and experience, and it’s one that never leaves entirely.
“That’s got to be everyone’s nightmare,” Franklin said.
