Birmingham crews are watching! Folks caught dumping trash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders posted a message on Facebook letting folks know they watching when it comes to illegal dumping.
Officials said over the course of four days on a stretch of road in eastern Birmingham in late May, people in four different vehicles illegally dumped items onto the road that has a “No Dumping” sign clearly posted.
Here’s where you will get in trouble. There is a hidden camera in the area that is part of a pilot program to catch illegal dumpers.
At least one vehicle is registered in Shelby County. City leaders said the footage will be shared with Municipal Court for prosecution. Violators could face up to $1,000 in fines and more.
The city contacted the Department of Public Works, and a crew cleaned up the area on May 28, 2021.
The city’s Facebook said, “dumping on Birmingham should not be the norm. Keeping the city clean should be. Help us keep Birmingham clean. Please do not dump in our city. For more information about how to fight illegal dumping in Birmingham, please visit www.birminghamal.gov/illegaldumping.”
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.