Anniston teen uses bags of books to comfort children during stressful times

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Gryffin Burrage, a rising senior at Donoho School, collected about 1,400 books for kids of all ages. Her goal is to place these book bags in every first responder vehicle in Calhoun County.
Burrage created the program “Read Along” to assist police officers and children during traumatic events.
“I wanted to have a community outreach to kind of bond the local law enforcement with our community,” says Burrage. “Because there’s always been a divide and I thought, what better way than to have a book drive.
She’s provided police and firefighters in Anniston and Oxford with about 10 books per patrol car.
“Because if there’s ever little kids in need of a situation to kind of distract them,” says Burrage. “I always used to get lost in a book. I thought, maybe they could too.”
Burrage plans to expand “Read Along” to more first responders in areas like Gadsden and Pell City.
“I’m still collecting books because I want to put more in fire stations,” says Burrage. “Maybe like EMS and they want some community outreach too. They said that any way to help a kid is a good thing to do.”
Burrage is still collecting books. If you’d like to donate books or purchase read along bags, call 256-237-6986 or email griffyn.burrage@donohoschool.com.
