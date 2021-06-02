Anniston hosting ‘Wacky Wednesday’

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Anniston is hosting “Wacky Wednesday” each week for the next two months. They’ll have slides, jumpy houses and more at Zinn Park.
It starts at 10:30 and lasts until 12:30.
It’s a new summer program for children of all ages. Main Street Director Jackson Hodges says each week will be engaging and educational.
Train station cafe will serve bag lunches for guests for $3.
“The Anniston Museum is going to take the stage. They’ll be doing a live animal show,” says Hodges. “Throughout the entire event we’ll have the parks and recreation department do something, trailers as they call it which has all the fun balls and toys. Games that you can play outside.”
Hodges believes it’s important to offer inclusive activities to attract children of all ages.
“Giving them something to do even if it’s just for one day during the summer,” says Hodges. “If it’s something we can do, it’s something we should do. Doing something for the little ones is never a lost cause. They appreciate it more than anybody.”
Hodges understands that parents are cautious because we are still in a pandemic, but Main Street is taking steps to ensure everyone remains healthy.
“We’re going to make sure things don’t get too crowded or out of hand. We do have hand sanitizing stations. We’ll have those out and about,” says Hodges. “We’ll definitely make sure to have some safety equipment. We want everyone to be safe and properly follow the CDC guidelines. But we do feel like it’s high time to get back to normalcy and have some fun especially with the little ones.”
Hodges says they’ll host Wacky Wednesday until July 28th. Each week they’ll have new activities and a special guest. Zinn Park will also open a splash pad later this summer. For additional details, visit https://www.annistonal.gov/
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.