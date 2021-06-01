54-year-old Berry man dies following motorcycle accident

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 54-year-old Berry man died following a motorcycle accident Monday night.
The two-vehicle crash happened at 11:47 p.m. May 31 on Alabama 69 near the 138 mile marker, two miles south of Tuscaloosa.
Troopers said Dewayne Fred Earnest, 54, was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding struck a car driven by Laskiasha Yvonne Jones, 38, of Tuscaloosa.
Earnest and Jones were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center.
Earnest died a short time later.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
