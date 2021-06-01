Woman killed in crash on Center Point Parkway Sunday night

By WBRC Staff | June 1, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT - Updated June 1 at 9:21 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 65-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday night in Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as Julia Ann Bell of Orrville, Alabama.

Authorities say Bell was a passenger in a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling north in the 1200 block of Center Point Parkway when the driver tried to turn left across traffic and hit a red Hyundai that was traveling south on Center Point Parkway.

Birmingham police are investigating the crash.

