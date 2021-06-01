BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh Pruitt checked out part of Jefferson County’s Red Rock Trail System Tuesday.
What is Red Rock Trail System?
Carolyn Buck with Freshwater Land Trust said the Red Rock Trail System is a master plan of 750-miles of trails, parks, bike lanes, and sidewalks connecting the residents of Jefferson County to the places they want to go. Downtown Birmingham’s 20th Street upgrade is an on-street amenity helping people to explore the attractions of downtown safely while having fun.
Why is 20th Street an important part of the overall trail and alternative transportation network in Birmingham?
20th Street is one of the major north/south connectors in our downtown district, so for that reason alone, its an important street to make safe and comfortable for pedestrians, cyclists, and cars. But perhaps more importantly, 20th Street is lined with local businesses serving residents from across Jefferson County. From hotels, restaurant, and locally owned shops, 20th Street has everything you need for a perfect day in Birmingham.
Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said, “The Red Rock Trail System is much more than a plan to create recreational trails, though that is one of the major goals and perks of the plan. The Red Rock Trail System speaks to a grander vision that addresses how people move and interact with their communities. Creating safe areas for people to walk and bike in their communities makes living a healthy lifestyle easier for people to achieve, but it is also an important consideration to ensure equitable access to resources for our residents that do not have access to a car or reliable transportation. 20th Street is showing the residents of Birmingham and Jefferson County that safe streets open to all users benefits everyone!”
For more information, you can visit www.freshwaterlandtrust.org
