Waffle House crew helps get employee to high school graduation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Waffle House crew in Center Point, with the help of some of the guests, worked together to get an employee to his high school graduation.
If a picture is worth a thousand words, often the story behind it is priceless.
“This is a memory I will cherish forever,” said Timothy Harrison, with a smile. “I’m going to tell my kids about this.”
And when Timothy Harrison tells the story of his high school graduation one day, it will include his co-workers at Waffle House.
“The old saying goes it takes a village to raise a baby, I’m just happy to be a part of that village,” said Cedric Hampton, Unit Manager Waffle House.
Timothy showed up bright and early on graduation day, disappointed, but ready to work. He didn’t have his cap and gown, his family was working, and he had no way to get across town to celebrate his big moment.
“It was on and off again,” said Harrison. “I was disappointed. A little heartbroken.”
“Nobody should miss that, especially a good kid like this,” said Hampton. “I couldn’t let him miss that day.”
Staff and customers at the Waffle House in Center Point pitched in to buy him an outfit, get him his cap and gown, and then get him across town in a few hours.
“Not knowing what traffic would be, got him there just in time,” said Hampton with a laugh.
“When I sat down in that auditorium it was the best moment of my life,” said Harrison.
Scattered, smothered, and covered in love from his work family.
“They gave me hope that it’s a future for me,” said Harrison.
Timothy Harrison graduated from Woodlawn High School. He said he is considering opening a business one day.
