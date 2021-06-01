UAB football releases TV schedule for 2021 season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers have released the TV schedule for their football games in the 2021 season.
In Week 1, the Blazers will face Jacksonville State on ESPN Wednesday night, September 1 in the Montgomery Kickoff at 6:30 p.m.
UAB then travels to Georgia in week 2 and will face the Bulldogs at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 11. That game will air on ESPN2.
The first home game at Protective Stadium will be played on October 2 against Liberty at 6 p.m. That game will air on CBS Sports Network.
Their schedule with TV times is listed below:
2021 TV SCHEDULE (all times central):
Sept. 1 – vs. Jacksonville State – 6:30 p.m. (ESPN – Montgomery Kickoff)
Sept. 11 – at Georgia – 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sept. 18 – at North Texas* - 6:30 p.m. (Stadium)
Sept. 25 – at Tulane – TBA
Oct. 2 – LIBERTY – 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Oct. 9 – FLORIDA ATLANTIC* - 2:30 p.m. (Stadium)
Oct. 16 – at Southern Miss* - 2:30 p.m. (Stadium)
Oct. 23 – RICE* - TBA (ESPN3/+)
Nov. 6 – LOUISIANA TECH* - 11 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 13 – at Marshall* - 2:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Nov. 20 – at UTSA* - 2:30 p.m. (ESPN3/+)
Nov. 27 – UTEP* - TBA (ESPN3/+)
Dec. 4 – Conference USA Championship – TBA (CBS Sports Network)
