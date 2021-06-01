Tuscaloosa mentor group hosting fundraiser to continue services

The CEO said the money raised will help their efforts to eliminate juvenile incarceration, reduce school suspension rates and continue their mentoring program for kids who need it. “For a great cause, we’re just going to have a good time celebrating and supporting Mind Changers and the efforts they facilitate throughout our city. We want every child to be successful. Regardless of the barriers, regardless of the circumstances. We want to create a space where that child can blossom and bloom,” said Rodney Pelt, CEO.