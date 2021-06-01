Tuscaloosa mentor group hosting fundraiser to continue services

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa-based mentor group looking to get back into the swing of things since the pandemic is kicking off a big summer event. It’s supposed to be a good time.
The group Mind Changers, who mentors students in Tuscaloosa schools, is trying to launch their in-person services again and is hosting a major fundraising party this Saturday to help do that.
The event is called Smoking Aces and will be held at the Jemison VanDeGraff Mansion on Greensboro Avenue starting at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door. There will be good fun, food and live music provided all evening.
The CEO said the money raised will help their efforts to eliminate juvenile incarceration, reduce school suspension rates and continue their mentoring program for kids who need it. “For a great cause, we’re just going to have a good time celebrating and supporting Mind Changers and the efforts they facilitate throughout our city. We want every child to be successful. Regardless of the barriers, regardless of the circumstances. We want to create a space where that child can blossom and bloom,” said Rodney Pelt, CEO.
You cab buy Smoking Aces tickets at this link, or donate to Mind Changers at this link.
