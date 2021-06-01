Tuscaloosa elected leaders address fatal shootings over the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monica Blackmon called for Tuscaloosa’s leaders to get more involved after her cousin, 23 year-old Kortnei Mills, was shot and killed Sunday at Legacy at Country Club Apartments.
“The senseless violence, there has to be a remedy to it. There has to be a call to action. There has to be leaders who step up who want to authentically and genuinely incite change,” Blackmon expressed Monday.
Soon after that shooting, Tuscaloosa City Councilman Rev. Matthew Wilson arrived at the scene and asked people there to pray with him.
“I felt compelled to go and be a presence of peace, of calmness to try to deescalate the hurt, the harm that I saw,” Wilson told WBRC.
Two separate shootings left Mills and 21 year-old Lorenzo Graham dead.
City Councilman Kip Tyner feels that the public must not be fearful to speak up if there’s a possibility of violence happening.
“I would encourage people to report things. Things that seem to happen, it almost seems to be almost not premeditated by any means, but it seems like it escalated to a point where somebody should have said something,” Tyner added.
Councilman Wilson is considering bolstering existing community programs as one way to address some of this violence.
“Whatever it takes to help the police officers, to help the situation to bring some type of ‘I care about you’ to our community,” he continued.
Wilson also wants to work in neighborhoods that have been identified as having spikes in youth crimes and partner with people in those communities so specific action can be taken.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.