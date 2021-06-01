Seat installation begins at Protective Stadium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another milestone was achieved on Tuesday with the first seats being installed at Protective Stadium as UAB football inches closer to moving into its new home for the 2021 season.
Coach Bill Clark, along with project leaders from the BJCC and Protective Life, sat in the new seats for the first time.
“Every time I come to Protective Stadium it gets a little better,” said head coach Bill Clark. “For us, the next step for our program was getting this new stadium. Not only to do it, but to do it right – the location, the details. It is going to be a great fan experience. We had a lot of guys who chose to stay just so they could play in this new stadium.”
The stadium club seating is just another step closer to the home opener on Oct. 2 against Liberty at 6 p.m.
