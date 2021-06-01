Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic happening in public housing communities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Whatley Health Services is now doing pop-up COVID-19 clinics in Tuscaloosa-area public housing communities.
WBRC visited one of the areas.
“To protect myself from coronavirus,” Grace Primus responded when asked why she was wearing a face mask while walking down the street.
Primus was on her way to check her mailbox in the Hay Court Housing Community. She wanted to get vaccinated for COVID-19, but it has not happened yet.
“I did get the opportunity, but I missed the particular call, the deadline,” she continued.
Whatley Health Services will host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Hay Court Housing Community on June 16th.
“Well I feel when people don’t go to us, we should come to them. We’ve got a charter and we’ve got a charge to go out into the community to make it happen,” David Gay, the director of Whatley Health Services, explained.
He said it’s partnering with housing authorities in Tuscaloosa and Northport to make it easier for some people to get access to the COVID vaccine.
Gay cited age and a lack of transportation that makes it hard for some people to get vaccinated.
“I think people are recognizing the need for the vaccine. More and more people need to get it. So, we’re bringing it to them,” Gay said.
