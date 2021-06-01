Pelham City Schools hosting Job Fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Get your resume ready and set your alarm clock to wake up early Wednesday. Pelham City Schools is hosting a job fair if you’re looking for work.
“We have about 8 positions open for our support staff, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and custodians,” said Dr. Scott Coefield, Superintendent Pelham City Schools. “But here’s the thing, it’s always evolving so we need to have a depth of candidates.”
The district says bus drivers could make between $85 - $90 a day and cafeteria workers could make between $15 - $18 an hour with insurance benefits.
“People who are working in fast food may not be making $15 - $16 dollars an hour. These are really good jobs that people may just not know about,” said Dr. Coefield.
It’s a competitive draw as the food service industry struggles to find employees to keep up with the pace of growing crowds ready to eat.
The district is also looking for substitute teachers at Wednesday’s job fair and raised the daily sub rate to $100 for the upcoming school year to attract candidates.
The job fair is from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Central Office off Pelham Parkway.
