Overcast skies and warmer temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We made it to Tuesday morning with overcast skies and warmer temperatures this morning than at this time yesterday.
As of the 4 a.m. hour, Birmingham’s temp is at 68 degrees. Elsewhere our morning temps begin in the 50s to 60s. AccuTrack radar isn’t showing any rain out there.
As we look to our west we can see thicker cloud cover with showers into Arkansas, northern Louisiana and Texas.
Our next 24 hours shows temps warming into the mid to upper 80s for most, but west Alabama could see a couple of locations warming into the low 90s.
The Barons baseball forecast for this evening shows mostly cloudy skies. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. with temps expected in the low 80s and cooling into the 70s during the game.
Tomorrow morning will likely be overcast, with temps in the 60s to low 70s.
Your forecast for tomorrow looks like we could see some scattered showers.
Our long range forecast shows scattered showers and storms hanging around through the end of the week and into the weekend.
Looking at our next seven days we see not only a chance of showers going into the rest of the workweek and this weekend, but cooler temps too, with highs dropping into the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
