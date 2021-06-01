National Juneteenth flag raising ceremony at Kelly Ingram Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - National Juneteenth Observance Foundation of Alabama (NJCFA) sponsored a Juneteenth flag raising ceremony June 1 at Birmingham’s Kelly Ingram Park to honor African American veterans and to officially kick-off the celebration of the Juneteenth holiday which is observed on June 19.
The Juneteenth holiday traces its origins back to Galveston, Texas. Union soldiers landed in the city on June 19, 1865 with news that the Civil War had ended and slaves were now free. The announcement came two-and-a-half years after the January 1, 1863 Emancipation Proclamation issued by President Abraham Lincoln that freed slaves in Confederate states.
“This is a great opportunity to educate people about our history while enjoying some good food, music, vendors and meeting new friends,” said Brenda Paige Ward, Alabama Director of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation of Alabama (NJCFA).
The Juneteenth Flag was created by the Founder of the National Juneteenth Celebration Foundation (NJCF), Ben Haith, in 1997. Today, Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremonies take place throughout the month of June in communities across the United States.
The National Juneteenth Observance Foundation (NJOF) of Alabama is more than 20 years old.
