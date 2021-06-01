Jefferson Co. Coroner asking for help locating woman’s family

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner needs your help locating the family of a woman who recently died.
Sharron Sindel Stone’s body was found on the front porch of a vacant Cash Title Loans building in the 1000 block of 9th Avenue North in Bessemer on May 24. She was 36.
Stone’s body was positively identified by fingerprint comparison.
An autopsy shows no signs of foul play or trauma.
In 2002, Stone lived in the 7400 block of Warrior River Road in Bessemer and in 2012 she lived in the 900 block of Garrette Circle in Adamsville.
She may also have family living in the area of Carriere, Mississippi.
If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.
