Jefferson Co. authorities searching for missing man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County authorities are looking for a missing man.
William “Jake” McNair Jr. was last seen on May 29 in the 800 block of Brandon Road in Bessemer. He is 33.
McNair is 6′1″ and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He weighs 200 pounds.
McNair was wearing a dark t-shirt and camouflage Crocs. His car was found by Valley Creek on private property with his cooler and other items he normally would not leave behind, according to a Facebook post from the Cahaba Riverkeeper.
There are no signs of foul play at this time according to Jefferson County authorities.
Anyone with information about this case, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.
