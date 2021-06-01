How safe are vaccines for immunocompromised people?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Studies show that somewhere between 3% and 5% of the U.S. population is immunocompromised leading some to wonder how safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are for these groups.
UAB doctors said more studies of varying types of immunocompromised groups will need to be done to understand exactly which groups will respond well to COVID-19 vaccines.
But they still recommend COVID vaccines to those with compromised immune systems saying some protection is better than none at all.
UAB infectious disease expert, Dr. Jodi Dionne-Odom, said those with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of COVID infection and may not respond as well to COVID vaccines as those with strong immune systems.
“It ranges from someone who’s getting cancer chemotherapy to someone who’s taking immunosuppression for Rheumatoid Arthritis or other types of joint diseases. Some of these, in treating the disease, reduce your immune response because of the immunity is part of what the disease process is,” Dr. Dionne said.
Dr. Dionne said most people have robust immune responses to COVID vaccines with efficacy of 95% or more.
But that isn’t the case for those with significant immune compromise.
“They had their kidney taken out or replaced with someone else’s and they needed medication to keep their immune system from attacking that new organ. These people, when they got the COVID vaccine, in one recent study, only about 20% of them responded to the first dose of vaccine and after the second dose it was about 35 to 40%,” Dr. Dionne said.
Dr. Dionne said you can’t use a broad brush to know how someone will respond to a vaccine.
She said depends on the disease a person has and the type of medication they’re taking to suppress it.
“The recommendation is still the same for someone who is immunocompromised. They should be vaccinated because even a 30, 50, 70, 80% change of developing antibodies is much better than the 0% if you haven’t been vaccinated,” Dr. Dionne explained.
Dr. Dionne said immunocompromised people are those ones we really need to protect.
She said that’s another reason why those of us who can be vaccinated should consider getting a shot, so we don’t pass the virus on to someone with a weakened immune system.
