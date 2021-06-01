Free summer meals for children across Alabama

Children may take meals offsite and consume them at home if desired, a new option due to increased health and safety awareness. Also new for this year only, verified parents/guardians of children may pick up meals “to-go” in a child’s absence. Important to note: If someone is picking up a meal without their child present, they MUST PRESENT AT LEAST ONE of the following at the time of meal pickup: the child’s report card issued from the child’s school, the child’s social security card, the child’s birth certificate, OR a signed letter from the child’s pediatrician that includes the child’s name and that is addressed to the parent/guardian.