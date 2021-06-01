Free summer meals for children across Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama (CFCBA) will launch its Kids Café Summer Meals Program on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
The program provides a nutritious lunch and snack.
The Community Food Bank plans to serve approximately 70,000 nutritious, balanced lunches and snacks at locations across Central Alabama. Any child or teen age 18 or under is welcome to partake in the free meals, and no registration or proof of income is required.
This Summer Meals Program works in conjunction with the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), a federally funded nutrition program for children facing hunger during the summer months.
“For so many of our neighbors across Central Alabama, summer brings stress and concern about where the next meal is coming from,” said Community Food Bank CEO Brett Meredith. “When the free or reduced school lunches stop, many families struggle to provide what is needed. What should be a carefree summer for children turns into a vulnerable season of hunger, and the Community Food Bank is committed to standing in the gap.”
Children may take meals offsite and consume them at home if desired, a new option due to increased health and safety awareness. Also new for this year only, verified parents/guardians of children may pick up meals “to-go” in a child’s absence. Important to note: If someone is picking up a meal without their child present, they MUST PRESENT AT LEAST ONE of the following at the time of meal pickup: the child’s report card issued from the child’s school, the child’s social security card, the child’s birth certificate, OR a signed letter from the child’s pediatrician that includes the child’s name and that is addressed to the parent/guardian.
To find out how your child can access nutritious food through this program, including details about times, locations, and other meal sites across the state, please visit www.feedingal.org/summermeals. If you are looking for other summer meal options outside of our service area, use the USDA Summer Meals Site Finder tool on the same page, or text FOOD to 877-877.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.