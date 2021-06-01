Family, friends and loved ones remember Mariah Towns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A somber day at Minor High School as friends and family gathered to remember 18-year-old, Mariah Towns.
She was one of four family members killed when their car veered off I-20 near Riverside crashing into Logan Martin Lake on Saturday night.
A vigil was held for Mariah at Minor High School Tuesday morning. She is being remembered for her kindness, her smile, and her zest for life. Family, friends and loved ones celebrated her life today while trying to make sense of her passing.
Tears continued to flow at Minor High School Tuesday morning as friends, family and loved ones gathered to remember 18-year-old Mariah Towns.
“And I was like, God why? But because of my mom, I trusted in Him and I had to lean on my faith and He told me not to lean to my own understanding ‘cause if I tried to lean to my own understanding than I would be mad,” one family member said.
Mariah had just graduated from high school last week celebrating with classmates who loved her dearly and shared fond memories.
“I know to us, she means the world. She was always the brightest person in the friend group. She was always outgoing, very active, always had positive stuff to say, and even in her bad days, she was still positive,” said Xander Vaughn.
Loved ones said Mariah always kept a smile on her face encouraging others to follow their dreams.
“She was always eager to be on stage sharing her gifts and talents with others often inspiring her peers to also share their gifts. Her bubbly personality lit up my classroom regularly. I only taught Mariah for two years, but in those two years, she made me proud to call her my music student.”
And as the community came together releasing balloons with messages to Mariah, her cousin imparted one last charge to those who knew and loved her.
“Live an intentional life. You never know whenever you’re gonna go. I didn’t see Mariah frown or shed a tear her whole life. No matter what she went through she was always positive, and she always found a way to find optimism and find the positives in any situation she went through,” said Cornelius Brown, IV.
Friends tells us Mariah had plans to attend Mississippi State in the fall where she wanted to study music.
We’ll give you more information about funeral arrangements once they’ve been released.
