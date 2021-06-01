3 Doors Down to play two shows in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Red Mountain Entertainment announced 3 Doors Down with special guest Seether will play two shows in Alabama in July.
The bands are coming to The Wharf Amphitheater on Friday, July 23rd and Oak Mountain Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 24th.
Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 10am at Tickemaster.com.
The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour features 3 Doors Down’s debut album, ‘The Better Life,’ played in its entirety plus all the hits.
“Especially after the last year everyone has had, I am really looking forward to rocking out and celebrating with our fans this summer. It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years since we released The Better Life,” 3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold said. “That album drastically changed our lives, and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the 20th Anniversary with our fans by playing The Better Life front to back this summer. It’s going to be a blast, and we can’t wait to get on the road and see everyone out there!”
Special guests Seether, who currently have the #1 Record at Rock Radio, will also join the tour.
