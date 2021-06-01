Brewers prep for more to-go orders

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama breweries are prepping for increased demand after a recently passed bill allows you to purchase more alcohol to go.
The law allows distilleries and breweries to sell more product to go.
“The current law allows you to sell only 288 ounces, which is one about one case of beer to an individual out the door,” said Danny Sample, Siluria Brewing Company, “The currently going into effect will take it up to 864 ounces, which is about three cases of beer.”
Sample owns Siluria Brewing Company in Alabaster. The smaller brewing company closed for seven weeks during the pandemic and says legislation like this helps owners get back on track after a turbulent year.
He says it also helps breweries big and small keep a competitive edge against retail stores.
“It was a way to equal the playing field because you could go to a Walmart and or Publix and buy 1-2 cases of beer at a time, but you couldn’t go to a manufacturer like myself to be able to match the same sale as some of the retail stores. So, this is a big win for us,” said Sample.
That law is set to go into effect in August.
