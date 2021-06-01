‘Blippi The Musical’ is coming to BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big concert announcement in Birmingham for kids of all ages.
Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with production, audience engagement and music.
Children from around the world have enjoyed Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons! In the Live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with the show.
Blippi The Musical is coming to the BJCC Concert Hall on August 5th. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $60.
Tickets go on sale FRIDAY, JUNE 4TH. Click here for ticket information.
