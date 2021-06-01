American Village hosts Memorial Day services

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - American Village held its first in-person Memorial Day service since the pandemic started.
The service, held throughout the day, included songs, a word of prayer and reflection. Guests were also asked to add flags to a wreath memorial during the ceremony.
The site has essentially been closed since the start of the pandemic. It opened once for Veteran’s Day and again Monday for Memorial Day.
“Every man or woman who takes that oath of enlistment - takes that honor and pledge,” said Melanie Poole, Communications Officer, American Village. “Today we honor them.”
American Village plans to officially re-open to the public for the summer on June 14, which is Flag Day.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.