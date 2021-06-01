Alabama softball arrives in OKC for Women’s College World Series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - No. 3 seed Alabama softball arrived in Oklahoma City Tuesday afternoon ahead of the 2021 Women’s College World Series, which begins Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
This is the 13th trip to the Women’s College World Series for the Crimson Tide, previously advancing in 2000, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2019.
In 2012, Alabama won its first national championship and the first for any Southeastern Conference team.
“We want to win it. This group is the grittiest, most resilient team I’ve ever coached in25 years at Alabama and it’s because of what they’ve gone through. You’ve been through it too, you’ve been through COVID for 15 months, but what they’ve been able to accomplish is amazing with everything that they’ve gone through,” said Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy.
Alabama will face No. 11 seed Arizona Thursday night at 6 p.m. CT.
