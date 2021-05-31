Talladega College to provide COVID vaccines for community

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega College has hosted vaccination clinics, now they will be a vaccine provider. The school says the Alabama Department of Health has approved the college as a vaccination site.
“The goal here is to assist in the statewide effort,” says Dr. Billy C. Hawkins. From the governors office down, have indicated they want to do all they can possibly do to get our communities around the state vaccinated.”
Now that the school is a COVID vaccine provider, shots will be available through its health center for students, faculty, and residents in Talladega.
“What a better place to be a vaccination site? To bring our community,” says Dr. Hawkins. “We want to vaccinate all of our minorities. It’s important for all of us to get vaccinated. It’s the only way we’re going to get rid of this pandemic.”
Dr. Hawkins believes access to the COVID vaccine is just as important as a providing a place for people to get their questions answered.
“We got to continue to educate our community as well about this virus. About the importance,” says Dr. Hawkins. “I know that there’s some great hesitancy out there. I just say to the community, really educate yourself so that you can make a sound decision about the vaccination. Don’t take the advice of someone else.”
Dr. Hawkins says students and faculty are not required to be vaccinated.
The college plans to host a free Blues Vaccination Concert later on June 25. Entertainment include performances by Big Yayo, TK Soul, Just a Few Cats, J Wonn, and Sir Charles Jones. The event will also feature comedian host Terry Gross (GrossMann) and DJ Monae.
Vaccinations will be available on site.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.