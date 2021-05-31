Summer pool season begins

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - From adults to even little babies, there were dozens of people ready to take a dip in the pool at the Oxford Civic Center. They are not the only ones happy to see the pool reopen.
Memorial Day is the first sign of summer at the pool.
“They just come here and they love it,” says Shaden Ewing, lifeguard. “They’re glad that it opened like on the normal time this year and there’s no restrictions as much as it was last year. People love it.”
With fewer restrictions and more improvements, the staff used the time during the pandemic to update the facility.
“Since we’re opening up earlier, that has brought in some more customers,” says Alyssa Surrett, lifeguard. “They really like how we remodeled. We had to repaint, they all like it. I love it. I think it makes everything look so much better.”
Surrett and Ewing say the best part of their job is connecting with the community.
“Just like getting to see the same customers come back each year and to see them grow,” says Surrett. “It’s just sweet to see all the difference people in the community coming here.”
“You get to interact with a lot of people and meet a lot of new people,” says Ewing. “It’s a lot of fun to get to know all of them. Get to talk to them and learn all about their lives.”
The pool is open everyday until 4:30 p.m. and it costs $2 to enter. There aren’t any COVID requirements, but you’re strongly encouraged to social distance and sanitize your area.
