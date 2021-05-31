The state’s public health order ends, so what does that mean for Alabamians?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state’s health order is ending tonight, and many Alabamians are wondering what that means for them.
Public health officials say they don’t want people to think that just because this health order is ending that things can completely return to normal.
They say we still have a way to go before we’re out of this pandemic.
District health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, Dr. Karen Landers, says even though Alabama’s health order is expiring, we still should take personal responsibility to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19, especially those who have not yet been vaccinated.
“Absolutely still need to wear their mask and certainly all of us want to continue respiratory hygiene. I mean…that’s just a good practice anyway,” Dr. Landers said.
She emphasized that unvaccinated people should continue keeping their distance from others, stressing that those who haven’t rolled up their sleeves are still at the highest risks even as the number of hospitalizations are trending downward.
“And of course, numbers of cases per day, you know, we’re ranging some days 400 to 500 cases, but that’s still a lot of cases of COVID in the state of Alabama,” Dr. Landers explained.
She said the rate of COVID vaccinations in Alabama is still relatively low, which is somewhat concerning coming out of a holiday weekend.
As of Friday, a little more than 1.3 million Alabamians had stepped up to receive their COVID vaccine, which is only 30% percent of the population.
“If you’re not vaccinated, your risk has not changed, and you need to continue all the mitigation standards. If you’re vaccinated, then certainly you have a lot more ability to be out and about in terms of lessening your risks. Although, I do still recommend, that even vaccinated persons, if they’re in crowds…and you know a lot of groups of people that are tightly packed together…it’s still a good idea to wear your masks.”
And while that public health order would expire at 11:59 on Monday, May 31, 2021, the state of emergency remains in place until July 6th.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.