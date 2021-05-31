Plummeting Alabama vaccination rate worrying health leaders

Plummeting Alabama vaccination rate worrying health leaders
Dozens of Alabama National Guard members came to Greensboro in Hale County to vaccinate people against coronavirus. (Source: wbrc)
By Associated Press | May 31, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 7:09 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in Alabama has fallen to a level not seen since the earliest days of the immunization campaign even though less than 30% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Statistics from the Alabama Department of Public Health showed Friday that the number of people getting shots in recent days was similar to the rate in January. That’s when vaccine supply was still very limited.

Officials are worried that large numbers of people are simply refusing to get shots, meaning the threat of the new coronavirus will remain higher than necessary. The state’s rate of new cases over the last two weeks was second-worst nationally.