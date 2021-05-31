Man, woman shot in car Monday morning near Western Hills Mall

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A man has life threatening injuries and a woman is recovering after they were both shot in their car near Western Hills Mall Monday morning.
Jefferson County Deputies said it happened at 1:20 a.m.
A Jefferson County Deputy was on patrol duty near Western Hills Mall when he heard multiple gunshots. The deputy then saw a vehicle leave the roadway and strike a tree near the 7200 block of Aaron Aranov Drive.
When the deputy got to the vehicle, he found two people, a 35-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, had been shot. Both victims were taken to UAB Hospital.
Investigators said the male had life threatening injuries. The female victim’s injuries were not believed to be life threatening.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You may also submit information anonymously on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office website, www.jeffcosheriffal.com, under the “Submit a Tip” icon.
