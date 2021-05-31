Friends mourn 18-year-old girl who tragically died over the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 37-year-old woman, two young children and an 18-year-old recent high school graduate were all killed when their car veered off the road and into Logan Martin Lake in St. Clair County late Saturday night.
37-year-old April Whatley, a 2-year-old, a 5-year-old and an 18-year-old, from Adamsville, were pronounced dead at the scene. The fifth passenger, 39-year-old Reginald White, also of Adamsville, was injured and transported to UAB hospital for treatment.
The 18-year-old was Mariah Towns. Her best friends Kayla Robertson and ZeKeriah Tate are still in shock after losing her.
“At first I was like this can’t be real,” Robertson said. “Her phone was ringing and ringing and I was like please just let her phone be dead. Please just let her phone be dead. It kept ringing, but she didn’t pick up. After that, I basically just broke down.”
“We were just like sisters,” Tate said.
Mariah just graduated on Thursday, May 27, from Minor High School and was planning to go to Mississippi State University with dreams of becoming a singer and model.
“She was involved in everything,” Tate said. “Theatre, choir, soccer. She was just involved in everything.”
“She was literally the person that nobody could actually say anything bad about,” Robertson said.
Kayla and ZeKeriah met because of Mariah and they said they are thankful to still have each other.
“We will definitely keep all the things she said to us in mind,” Robertson said. “Always.”
“She was definitely the sweetest and kindest person we ever met,” Robertson said.
Minor High School will hold a remembrance ceremony for Mariah at 9 a.m. on June 1.
