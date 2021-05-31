FIRST ALERT: A few clouds to start, temps to rise to low 80s

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On this Memorial Day 2021, we start out with a few clouds pushing in this morning.
There is a variety in our temperature readings.
As of the 4 o’clock hour this morning, our lows ranged from 48 degrees in Gadsden to 60 degrees in Birmingham. Winds are starting out of the East this morning at around 5 mph, but should shift to come out the South this afternoon.
First Alert Accutrack Radar is quiet this morning and we are expecting another dry day for today.
Across the Southeast we are seeing some clouds to our west and clear skies to our east.
As we take a look at the next 24 hours, we are expecting temps to warm into the upper 70s to low 80s by noon time. Highs will likely top out in the low to mid 80s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday morning temps will likely be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Your outdoor forecast for Tuesday shows partly cloudy skies and highs reaching into the upper 80s.
Look for clouds to increase on Wednesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.
Friday through next weekend looks to bring scattered showers and a few storms.
Highs are expected to cool the low 80s Thursday through Saturday and warm into the mid 80s by Sunday, lows will likely remain in the low to mid 60s.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.