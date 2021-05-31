Family of Tuscaloosa homicide victim speaks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Monica Blackmon called her cousin’s death a shock to their family. They want to know why it happened and they’re also asking for calmness as authorities try to determine why someone wanted to kill him.
“It crushed us. We were devastated,” Blackmon told WBRC.
Monica Blackman said cousin, 23 year-old Kortnei Mills, grew up loving sports and became a dedicated father of three children who was pursuing a music career when someone shot and killed him Sunday.
“We want people to know that Kortnei was more than a hashtag. He’s more than another number towards a terrible statistic that we’re headed to in Tuscaloosa in regards to murders We want his life to be a value,” Blackmon continued.
Investigators said Mills was shot and killed just after 3pm at Legacy at Country Club Apartments.
His death came one day after some shot and killed Lorenco Gahan on Saturday at Snow Hinton Park.
This weekend’s violence in Tuscaloosa hit home to Mills’ family.
“When it gets this close to home, it’s real. We’ve seen it. Now it’s my first cousin. It’s here nephew. It’s my aunt’s nephew. It’s my cousin’s brother,” went on to say.
Blackmon wants people with information about what happened to her cousin to come forward.
“We want justice for Kortnei more than anything right now. We want to see the people responsible be held accountable. We don’t wat to see more violence come out of this,” Blackmon pleaded.
No arrests have been made in either case yet.
People with information about either of these shooting can contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit at (205)464-8690.
